Ayr Gold Cup: Buffer Zone disappoints as Angel Alexander prevails

Buffer Zone was the 10-3 Ayr Gold Cup favourite but crossed the line in 17th place

Angel Alexander surged to Ayr Gold Cup glory, with 10-3 favourite Buffer Zone finishing a disappointing 17th.

The 28-1 winner, which is co-owned by former England striker Michael Owen, produced a marvellous finish to beat Growl by half a length.

Angel Alexander was ridden by Richard Kingscote and trained by Tom Dascombe at Owen's Manor House racing yard.

Gulliver, rated 8-1, crossed the line in third place with Summerghand, Embour and Louie De Palma following.

'Owen enjoys more success' - analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

More racing success here for Michael Owen, most of which has been with horses trained like Angel Alexander at the Cheshire stables which he's developed. Brown Panther, winner of the Irish St Leger is one; Kachy, a good sprinter is another; and Owen himself finished second riding in a race in 2017.

Angel Alexander overcame 23 rivals, firmer going than ideal plus jumping from a stall on the supposedly unfavoured stands-side.

Hot favourite Buffer Zone was 17th - as trainer Ger Lyons predicted in an interview on the BBC website he might, he ran 'flat' just six days after his previous race.