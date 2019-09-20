Ayr Gold Cup: Irish trainer Ger Lyons hopes for Scottish victory with Buffer Zone

Trainer Ger Lyons and jockey Colin Keane are looking for another big-race triumph

The Irish are coming - but for once it's not all about yet another raid on top British flat racing prizes from Ballydoyle stables, County Tipperary by Aidan O'Brien.

Instead the spotlight has switched east to the County Meath countryside where Ger Lyons, once a journeyman jump jockey based in the north of England, is now in charge of a burgeoning string of 100 horses.

Already in 2019, the first staging of York's historic Ebor Handicap to offer a £1m purse has fallen to Lyons and his team, with Mustajeer; now two of the autumn campaign's most glittering trophies are in their sights.

The four-year-old Buffer Zone is being aimed at another of the sport's heritage handicaps, the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday - Scotland's number one flat race.

A week later, the stable's star two-year-old Siskin is due to defend an increasingly impressive unbeaten record in the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Successful in two of his four races since joining Lyons, Buffer Zone, owned by Sean Jones, David Spratt and the trainer's wife Lynne, is back racing just six days after comfortably taking a valuable handicap over the same three-quarter mile distance at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.

However, the quick turn-around does set off alarms bells in his trainer's mind.

"It's not the way that I normally do it; nine times out of 10 I find it doesn't work - it's too soon - but maybe it's different with sprinters only going six furlongs, and he is a good horse," he told the BBC.

"When you're the favourite for a £200,000 race, it would probably be wrong not to have a dig.

"I'm not expecting him to run 'flat', and if he does I'll be disappointed but not completely surprised."

Buffer Zone has won twice and finished runner-up once from four runs this year - all at the Curragh

Ireland's former champion jockey Colin Keane, partner of Lyons' daughter Kerri, and currently involved in a tussle with Donnacha O'Brien - son of Aidan - for this season's title, will be on board, as he was for Mustajeer at York and is scheduled to be for Siskin at Newmarket.

For the trainer, travelling to Ayr won't just be about trying to add to his stable's profitable year - it will also be a case of reuniting with old comrades.

Looking through the trainers involved, he said: "I go way back with Richard Fahey [three runners], also Kevin Ryan [two] and Clive Cox [one] - we're all buddies and rode in the same era - and there are a whole lot of officials at Ayr too. It'll be great.

"I always said it was a race I wanted to win and was only beaten 'a snot', like an inch, with my previous runner, Benwilt Breeze [2007], and it was by Kevin Ryan when he won his first [of four] with Advanced.

"I was trying to become the first Irish trainer ever to win, and then Fozzy Stack got that accolade with Son Of Rest last year, but he only dead-heated. If we win, I can say I was the first to win outright."

For ambitious trainers like Lyons, success in valuable handicaps is one thing, but it's the top-notchers, the 'pattern' races, that count most of all, especially when competing out of Ireland where the stranglehold of Aidan O'Brien and his blue-bloodied runners is so strong.

Though a Group One race winner in Britain when the filly Lightening Pearl took the important Cheveley Park Stakes in 2011, Siskin provided a first top-level prize at home with his latest victory, in August's Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, defeating three O'Brien colts in the process.

One of a dozen or so horses under Lyons' care owned by prince Khalid Abdullah, the colt is described as being fit and ready for his Newmarket assignment where the trainer is hoping for some 'nice, quick ground' to show his best.

Principal opposition is likely to come from the unbeaten French colt Earthlight, from Mums Tipple, recently a runaway winner at York, and, of course, from the ubiquitous Aidan O'Brien who has no less than eight entries.

The William Hill Ayr Gold Cup is on Saturday 21 September at 15:50 BST. Updates on BBC Radio 5 live