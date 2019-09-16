National Stakes: Pinatubo's win at the Curragh is rated best by a two-year-old since 1994

Pinatubo won the National Stakes on Sunday with Armory second and Arizona third

Pinatubo's victory in Sunday's National Stakes at the Curragh was the best by a two-year-old in a quarter of a century, says horse racing analyst Timeform.

The performance by the Godolphin-owned colt is rated above anything achieved by the unbeaten champion Frankel at the same stage.

It was rated the best win by a two-year-old since Celtic Swing in 1994.

Pinatubo, who won by nine lengths clear of Armory at the Curragh, has now won in all of his five starts.

Victory by Pinatubo, ridden by jockey William Buick, secured a Timeform performance rating of 134, with only Celtic Swing's 12-length victory in the Racing Post Trophy in Doncaster in October 1994 scoring higher, with a mark of 138.

Pinatubo's score of 134 was also higher than Frankel, who was unbeaten in his fourteen-race career and was the highest-rated racehorse in the world from May 2011, managed at the same stage of his development.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

This was the most striking performance by a two-year-old for some time - I thought since Frankel blew away his opponents in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Ascot in September 2010, but the Timeform boffins have longer memories.

The big difference I suppose with Frankel's Royal Lodge is that was achieved in a race staged at Group Two level - though the well-beaten third Treasure Beach turned into a talented horse - while this was a major Group One.

And, wow, the horse named after a volcano absolutely erupted. It was extra special for William Buick who's had an anxious summer because of injury, but no doubt the thought of this fellow kept up his spirits.