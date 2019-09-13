Doncaster Cup: Frankie Dettori rides Stradivarius to 10th successive victory

Doncaster will host the St Leger on Saturday at 15:35 BST, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Jockey Frankie Dettori rode Stradivarius to a 10th successive victory in the Doncaster Cup.

The five-year-old finished one-and-three-quarter lengths clear of Cleonte, with Max Dynamite third.

Stradivarius trailed Andrew Balding-trained Cleonte entering the home straight, but Dettori reeled in the leader for a comfortable victory.

"That's the easiest he's won - he's so great to ride, he relaxes, he quickens. Brilliant," said Dettori.

"It was a messy race, but we expected it to be like that."

Stradivarius was not expected to race again until the Long Distance Cup at Ascot next month, but trainer John Gosden said he was too fresh.

"I had no intention of coming here," said Gosden. "But he was so fresh, rearing up and shouting all the time, so I thought we'd come and win the Doncaster Cup."

Stradivarius has dominated the staying division over the past couple of seasons, with back-to-back wins in the Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup.

Gosden says owner Bjorn Nielsen will now target a third successive Gold Cup at Ascot next June.

"I think Mr Nielsen's big plan, if the horse is happy and well, is to go to Ascot next year," he said.

"He would love to win three Gold Cups. We'll try to do that if we can."