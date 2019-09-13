Crystal Ocean: Career-ending injury for Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old

Crystal Ocean is from the fourth crop of foals sired by Sea The Stars who won the 2,000 Guineas, Epsom Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2009

Crystal Ocean has suffered a career-ending injury on the Newmarket gallops.

The incident occurred as the Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old, who won June's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Ascot under Frankie Dettori, took part in a routine canter on Thursday.

Crystal Ocean was never out of the top three in a 17-race career and lost to Enable in an epic King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July.

"The hope is he makes a full recovery," said a spokesman for the owner.

"He's had to have two screws inserted into a cannon bone.

"At this stage the vet sees no problem at all in him heading to stud, but it is early days. "