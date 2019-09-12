St Leger Festival: Enbihaar and Powerful Breeze victorious at Doncaster

Enbihaar was 6-5 favourite to win the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster
Enbihaar was 6-5 favourite to win the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster

Enbihaar claimed a fourth win in five starts before Powerful Breeze maintained her unbeaten record with victory at Doncaster.

Four-year-old Enbihaar had won twice at Group Two level going into the Park Hill Stakes - at the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July and the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood in August.

The 6-5 favourite beat second-placed Delphinia (15-2) in a tense finale.

Meanwhile, Powerful Breeze rode home as the winner in the May Hill Stakes.

Second-placed Boomer (8-1) and third-placed Alpen Rose (10-1) gave chase over the final furlong but Powerful Breeze held on.

"I wanted to get her rolling into the straight and there was quite a strong headwind," Enbihaar jockey Jim Crowley said.

"When she got there she probably thought she'd done enough. Giving away that weight, it was great."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you