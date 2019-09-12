St Leger Festival: Enbihaar and Powerful Breeze victorious at Doncaster

Enbihaar was 6-5 favourite to win the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster

Enbihaar claimed a fourth win in five starts before Powerful Breeze maintained her unbeaten record with victory at Doncaster.

Four-year-old Enbihaar had won twice at Group Two level going into the Park Hill Stakes - at the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July and the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood in August.

The 6-5 favourite beat second-placed Delphinia (15-2) in a tense finale.

Meanwhile, Powerful Breeze rode home as the winner in the May Hill Stakes.

Second-placed Boomer (8-1) and third-placed Alpen Rose (10-1) gave chase over the final furlong but Powerful Breeze held on.

"I wanted to get her rolling into the straight and there was quite a strong headwind," Enbihaar jockey Jim Crowley said.

"When she got there she probably thought she'd done enough. Giving away that weight, it was great."