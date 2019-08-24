Yorkshire Ebor Festival: Mustajeer claims £1m handicap prize at York

Mustajeer
Mustajeer was a 16-1 shot for the one mile and six furlong race

Mustajeer has claimed the first £1m handicap to be run on the Flat in Britain by winning the Ebor at York.

The Ger Lyons-trained six-year-old won at 16-1, beating Red Galileo (25-1) by three-quarters of a length with Desert Skyline (also 25-1) third.

Jockey Colin Keane took Mustajeer past the John Gosden-trained front-runner Ben Vrackie in the final furlong.

"It was a very good performance. It was pretty smooth. I'm just grateful to be riding him," Keane said.

"I probably got there a bit sooner than I wanted to. His aim at the start of the year was to be here and it's a brilliant training performance by Ger."

Red Galileo, ridden by Cieren Fallon, was the closest challenger, staying on into second ahead of Desert Skyline, with Raymond Tusk fourth at 16-1.

Mustajeer, who was fourth in last year's Ebor, has now been priced at 16-1 for November's Melbourne Cup.

