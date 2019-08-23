Espoir D'Allen and Roaring Lion put down after accident and illness

Mark Walsh rode Espoir D'Allen to victory in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Espoir D'Allen, winner of this year's Cheltenham Champion Hurdle, has been put down after an accident at his stables.

And multiple Group One winner Roaring Lion has died after suffering from colic.

Five-year-old Espoir D'Allen fell when returning to Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell's yard in early August.

Cromwell said the team at Fethard Equine Hospital "deemed that it was inhumane to persist with treatment".

He added: "On their advice, we made the tough decision."

Espoir D'Allen, who had not raced since winning the Champion Hurdle in March, won eight of his nine starts over hurdles and Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: "He gave us some great days."

Roaring Lion, trained by John Gosden to win the Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the son of Kitten's Joy, appeared to be on the road to recovery after twice having surgery for colic in recent weeks.

David Redvers, of Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire, where Roaring Lion was housed, said the horse was put to sleep on Friday after an ultrasound examination.