Juddmonte International Stakes: Japan edges out Crystal Ocean at York

Japan (second right) overtook Crystal Ocean (far right) late on in the Juddmonte International Stakes

Japan won a thrilling Juddmonte International Stakes, edging out 11-10 favourite Crystal Ocean - the world's top-rated horse - in a photo finish.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Japan, ridden by Ryan Moore and priced at 5-1, overtook the long-time leader late on at York, with 5-1 Elarqam coming third.

"He is just a beautiful horse, a great temperament, and all he has done is carried on improving," said Moore.

"He had to fight hard and run all the way to the line."

Japan's victory in the 10-furlong race gives O'Brien a record-equalling sixth International Stakes win and in an interview with ITV Racing, Moore added: "Crystal Ocean is a very good horse and it was a very hard battle.

"Japan has not put a foot wrong his whole life and will just continue to get better."

James Doyle was on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean, with jockey Jim Crowley finishing third on Elarqam, which is trained by Mark Johnston.

The International Stakes was the feature contest on the first of four days of top-class racing at the Yorkshire Ebor Festival.