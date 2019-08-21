Yorkshire Ebor Festival: Crystal Ocean heads Juddmonte International line-up

Crystal Ocean was narrowly beaten by Enable in last month's King George

Crystal Ocean, the world's top-rated horse, heads the runners in the Juddmonte International as four days of top-class racing at Yorkshire Ebor Festival start on Wednesday.

The five-year-old trained by Sir Michael Stoute was narrow runner-up to Enable in an epic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month.

John Gosden's King Of Comedy and the Aidan O'Brien pair of Circus Maximus and Japan are among rivals at York Racecourse (15:35 BST).

Enable lines up in the Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday before her bid for an unprecedented third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory in October.