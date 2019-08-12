Cheltenham Festival: Fences & distance cut in National Hunt Chase after riding row

Only four horses of the 18 starters finished this year's four-mile National Hunt Chase

The distance and number of fences in a controversial race at the Cheltenham Festival are to be reduced.

A decision - later overturned - to ban a rider who came third in this year's four-mile National Hunt Chase was called the "worst in 25 years" by former jockey Sir AP McCoy.

Declan Lavery was one of three amateurs to be punished for what was deemed to be continuing on tired horses.

Changes will see the number of fences jumped in the race cut to 23 from 25.

The distance of the race will also be reduced by about two furlongs, or a quarter of a mile, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

It has also been announced that a new mares-only steeplechase will be introduced at the Festival in 2021.

The new race will be a Grade Two contest over two-and-a-half miles and will replace an existing race, though which one has yet to be decided.

