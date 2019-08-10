Hayley Turner tops Shergar Cup rider standings for second time

Turner (right) is Britain's most successful female jockey

Hayley Turner celebrated another landmark as she became the first jockey to twice be leading rider at the Shergar Cup.

Turner, who finished top last year, rode a 37-1 double at Ascot to claim the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle.

The 36-year-old captained the 'Girls' team that finished level with Europe, behind winners the Rest of the World.

She won two of the six races, on 13-2 chance Eddystone Rocks and 4-1 favourite Sapa Inca.

Turner was the first woman to ride 100 winners in the UK in a year and in June became the first woman for 32 years to ride a winner at Royal Ascot.

The Shergar Cup, first held in 1999, sees four teams of three riders compete for points.

Shergar Cup standings

Team

1 Rest of the World, 86 points

2 Europe, 63

3 The Girls, 63

4 Great Britain and Ireland, 28

Jockey

1 Hayley Turner, 40 points

2 Mark Zahra, 35

=3 Vincent Ho, 32

=3 Filip Minarik, 32