Enable to race in Yorkshire Oaks at York's Ebor Festival

Enable beat Crystal Ocean by a neck to win over a mile and four furlongs at Ascot last time out

John Gosden's Enable will race in the Yorkshire Oaks at York's Ebor Festival on 22 August in preparation for October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The five-year-old mare has won her last 11 races - all ridden by Frankie Dettori, nine of which were at Group One level - and 12 out of 13 in total.

Last month she became the first horse to regain the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes crown at Ascot.

She will be seeking an unprecedented third win in Paris on 6 October.

Last year Dettori rode her to victory in France - his sixth victory in the Arc - making her the first British-trained horse to win Europe's richest race twice.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Prince Khalid Abdullah said: "As we know her main aim is the Arc. We know she is effective over [the International Stakes distance] a mile and quarter, but John didn't want to bring her back [in distance] again so we thought the Yorkshire Oaks [mile and a half] would be a more suitable race bearing in mind her main objective.

"Thank goodness she takes her racing very well and she has come out of the King George very well which is why John wants to run her before the Arc."