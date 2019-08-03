Glorious Goodwood: Khaadem powers to Stewards' Cup victory

Favourite Khaadem finished strongly to win the Stewards' Cup in emphatic fashion at Glorious Goodwood.

At 4-1 in the field of 27, the Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old was the shortest-priced favourite to claim the famous six furlong sprint.

After Ornate started superbly for a four-length lead, Khaadem, who reached 48mph during the race, surged home by two and three-quarter lengths.

Open Wide (14-1) was second, with 28-1 outsider Raucous third.

