Glorious Goodwood: Battaash secures King George Stakes hat-trick

Battaash (blue colours) was perfectly placed in the centre of the field

Battaash became the first three-time winner of the King George Stakes with a third successive victory in the five furlong sprint at Glorious Goodwood.

Beaten into second by the now retired Blue Point last time out at Royal Ascot in June, the 1-4 favourite won by three-quarters of a length.

The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old, ridden by Jim Crowley, coasted through from over a furlong out.

Houtzen (16-1) finished second, with 33-1 Ornate third.

The dominant Battaash had been expected to challenge the course record of 56.01 seconds set by Rudi's Pet in 1999, but recorded the fastest of his three winning times with 56.02.

Australian mare Houtzen, making her first start for Martyn Meade, came from out of the pack to briefly threaten, but Battaash held on for his ninth career win.

"He seemed to be idling there in front today, which is a good sign," Hills said. "He's taking his racing much better and there are a good few races we can target towards the end of the year."

Battaash will now bid to make it third time lucky in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York on 23 August 23, having finished fourth on the Knavesmire track in each of the past two seasons.

"[Owner] Sheikh Hamdan is very keen to go to York with him and it's good timing for that race," Hills added. "Obviously he hasn't won there before, but I sort of scratch my head because there's no reason why he shouldn't handle a track like that."

Earlier 17-2 shot Beat Le Bon, ridden by Pat Dobbs, made it four wins from six starts this year as he prevailed from a field of 20 to claim the Golden Mile in a new course record time of one minute 35.28 seconds.

Richard Hannon's three-year-old bay colt surged through on the far side to win by a length.

Frankie Dettori's 10-3 favourite Mojito finished sixth.

In the first race of the afternoon in the picturesque West Sussex countryside, Dettori emerged unscathed after falling after the line from his fifth-placed mount Royal Intervention.