Glorious Goodwood: Japanese horse Deirdre wins Nassau Stakes

Oisin Murphy and Deirdre stopped Frankie Dettori winning a third Group One race at Goodwood in as many days

Japanese horse Deirdre won the Nassau Stakes to end Frankie Dettori's run of Group One wins at Glorious Goodwood.

Jockey Oisin Murphy guided the Mitsuru Hashida-trained five-year-old home as Dettori and Mehdaayih came in second.

Dettori had won the Goodwood Cup with Stradivarius on Tuesday and the Sussex Stakes on Too Darn Hot on Wednesday to make it 11 Group One wins in 62 days.

"This is a dream come true. A massive day for Japan and I am delighted to have done the steering," said Murphy.

"Unbelievable. I am absolutely thrilled. This is why I put in all the hard work and I am thrilled it has been rewarded."

Rawdaa and jockey Daniel Tudhope finished third.