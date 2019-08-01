Roaring Lion has second operation for colic after emergency surgery at weekend

Oisin Murphy rode Roaring Lion to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October

Surgeons have carried out a second operation on Roaring Lion, the 2018 horse of the year who has been battling colic.

The colt, formerly trained in Newmarket by John Gosden, had emergency surgery at the weekend.

He had another operation on Thursday and is recovering at the Cambridge Equine Hospital in New Zealand.

"This extraordinary horse is a real fighter," a Cambridge Stud spokesman said.

It is understood the next 48 hours will be critical for the horse.

Owned by Qatar Racing, Roaring Lion was retired for a breeding career after winning four top-level Group One races in 2018, including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October.

Following victory in the Dante Stakes, the horse had been third in the Derby before winning the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes under jockey Oisin Murphy.

A son of US champion Kitten's Joy, the colt was named European flat racing's horse of the year, ahead of stablemate Enable, at the Cartier Awards in November.

Roaring Lion, who commanded a breeding fee of £40,000, was sent to Cambridge Stud in New Zealand for the Southern Hemisphere mating season after beginning his stallion duties at Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire.

"To own a horse like him is truly incredible and we believe he will prove a magnificent influence as a sire in both hemispheres," said Qatar Racing chairman Sheikh Fahad al Thani in April.

But symptoms of colic were detected within 15 minutes of the four-year-old being released from quarantine on Saturday.

Equine colic is a life-threatening disorder of the digestive system.

Earlier this month the 2018 Irish Oaks winner and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Sea Of Class, trained by William Haggas, died after a battle with the illness.