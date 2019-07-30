Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius wins third Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius won the Goodwood Cup under Frankie Dettori to claim a third successive victory in the race.

The five-year-old, trained by John Gosden, made it eight successive wins and became only the second horse after Double Trigger to win the two-mile prize on three occasions.

Stradivarius, (5-4f) won by a neck from Dee Ex Bee, with Cross Counter third.

"He's a jockey's dream. He's a bit of a boy, he knows he's good," said Dettori, 48, who is enjoying a hot run of form.

"He'll never be flash and win by 10 lengths."

More to follow.