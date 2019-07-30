Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius wins third Goodwood Cup

Breaking news

Stradivarius won the Goodwood Cup under Frankie Dettori to claim a third successive victory in the race.

The five-year-old, trained by John Gosden, made it eight successive wins and became only the second horse after Double Trigger to win the two-mile prize on three occasions.

Stradivarius, (5-4f) won by a neck from Dee Ex Bee, with Cross Counter third.

"He's a jockey's dream. He's a bit of a boy, he knows he's good," said Dettori, 48, who is enjoying a hot run of form.

"He'll never be flash and win by 10 lengths."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you