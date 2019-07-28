Roaring Lion: Colt recovering from emergency surgery for colic

Oisin Murphy rode Roaring Lion to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October

Roaring Lion is making a "favourable recovery" after undergoing emergency surgery for colic in New Zealand.

The colt was retired for a breeding career after being named European Flat racing's horse of the year in 2018.

Symptoms of the illness were detected within 15 minutes of him being released from quarantine on Saturday.

Cambridge Stud's chief executive Henry Plumptre said: "Best-case scenario is that Roaring Lion makes a full recovery and can be returned safely to the UK."

Owned by Qatar Racing, Roaring Lion won four top-level Group One races in 2018, including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October.

The four-year-old's first covering season was spent at Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire before being shipped to New Zealand.

Plumptre added: "Following major surgery, we feel it is appropriate to withdraw the horse from service with all shareholders being fully refunded.

"Roaring Lion has made a favourable recovery in the first 24 hours post-surgery."