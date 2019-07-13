July Cup: Ten Sovereigns beats Advertise at Newmarket

Ten Sovereigns and jockey Ryan Moore win the July Cup at Newmarket
Ten Sovereigns was in perfect position to press for the line

Aidan O'Brien's Ten Sovereigns (9-2) raced to victory in the Group One July Cup over six furlongs at Newmarket.

The three-year-old, fifth in the 2,000 Guineas and fourth behind Advertise at Royal Ascot last month, powered home by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

It was a fifth victory in the race for O'Brien and a second in successive years for jockey Ryan Moore.

Favourite Advertise, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was second, with three-year-olds claiming the first five places.

Ten Sovereigns, unbeaten as a two-year-old, had been 10-1 in the betting before a surge of interest in the morning.

On good to firm ground, the field of 12 split into two groups. Moore took up a central position and was unhindered as he surged to the line.

Fairyland, a stable-mate of the winner, came home third while Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna was fourth.

Moore said: "Aidan had him in tip-top shape, he liked the faster ground and was just a bit rusty at Ascot. The other side were ahead of me, he was a bit babyish and I could have done with some help, but he quickened very well. He's very nice."

