Sea of Class: Yorkshire Oaks winner battling life-threatening colic

Sea of Class and Enable were set to go head-to-head in the King George at Ascot later in July

Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Sea of Class is battling a life-threatening bout of colic, which has caused an immediate end to her racing career.

The filly is in intensive care after Wednesday's operation, which trainer William Haggas called "devastating".

"There is no question that her racing career is over, 100%," Haggas said.

Sea of Class was second in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and had been due to race in this month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

"If she was a human you would say she was critical but stable, that's how it is, there's nothing more I can add really. You just have to take each day as it comes," Haggas added.