Enable wins Coral-Eclipse at Sandown under Frankie Dettori for 10th straight victory

Enable clocked up a 10th consecutive victory as the flying filly won the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown under Frankie Dettori on her seasonal return.

The 4-6 favourite, trained by John Gosden, was given a rapturous reception by a bumper crowd at the Surrey track.

Enable, who will bid for a record third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, won by three-quarters of a length from Magical, with Regal Reality third.

"She is the queen of racing," said Dettori before a flying dismount.

Enable had previously recorded nine straight wins at nine different courses in four different countries, and she looked in good condition in her first race since winning at the Breeders' Cup meeting in November.

"I would give her 8.5 out of 10 today, with plenty more to come," said Dettori, 48. "She is amazing - I love her."

Gosden confirmed the target of a third Arc title and indicated that Enable is next likely to run in the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month.

"She was only about 85% or 90%," said the Newmarket trainer. "To come from an eight-month lay-off and win an Eclipse is quite an ask. She is an exceptional athlete."