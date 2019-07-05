John McCririck: Legendary racing pundit dies aged 79

McCririck was an award-winning journalist and broadcaster

Legendary racing pundit John McCririck, who for many years was the face of British horse racing, has died at a London hospital on Friday aged 79.

McCririck made his career as the face of Channel 4's racing coverage, famous for his loud, eccentric style and his signature deerstalker hat.

He also appeared on reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Coach Trip.

He is survived by his wife Jenny.

More to follow.