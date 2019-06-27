Irish Derby: Anthony Van Dyck leads O'Brien challenge

Anthony Van Dyck is aiming to complete the Epsom/Curragh double

Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck will lead the challenge for trainer Aidan O'Brien as he looks to add to his record of 12 Irish Derby victories.

Ireland's champion trainer will saddle five runners in the eight-strong field.

Anthony Van Dyck would become the 19th horse to complete the Derby double if successful at the Curragh.

The three-year-old Galileo colt will once again face Madhmoon, who he beat by half a length at Epsom just four weeks ago.

Broome, a two-time winner at Leopardstown this season, is among the other O'Brien runners while the Dermot Weld-trained Rakan and Jim Bolger's Guaranteed complete the field.