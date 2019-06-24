Blue Point retired after winning rare double at Royal Ascot

Blue Point will join the Darley stallion roster

Blue Point has been retired to stud just days after becoming the third horse to complete a rare double at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by James Doyle, the five-year-old won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday to add to Tuesday's win in the King's Stand Stakes.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed at Godolphin stable, he won 11 of his 20 starts

Trainer Charlie Appleby said he is "sound and well, but owes us nothing so we will retire him on a high".

He added: "Blue Point has had a fantastic week and has managed to succeed where many horses have failed in completing this extraordinary double.

"Blue Point has a fantastic mind, is a natural athlete and was a pleasure to train. I have every confidence he will, like his sire Shamardal, be a huge success as a stallion."

Blue Point followed Choisir's 2003 success in completing the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and King's Stand Stakes double, with legendary Diadem the first to achieve the feat in 1920.

His win in the latter was his second in successive years, beating 2-1 favourite Battaash.

He also became the first horse to complete a double at Royal Ascot since Simenon's success in the Ascot Stakes and Queen Alexandra Stakes in 2012.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

There's no major surprise here - Blue Point is indeed going out on a high point that he will never better.

To have enough talent to win a King's Stand over five-furlongs (1000m) and then show up four days later to be successful over six-furlongs (1200m) - quite different disciplines for many - is quite something, as illustrated by the fact only three horses have done the double, and there was 83 years between the first two.

Blue Point certainly relished the examining Ascot track, winning five of his 11 races there, and finishing a close third on the other occasion.