Royal Ascot 2019: Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius win second Gold Cup in a row

Frankie Dettori guided Stradivarius to a second successive Gold Cup victory at Royal Ascot as the in-form jockey made it four wins from four on Ladies' Day.

The John Gosden-trained even favourite pulled clear to see off runner-up Dee Ex Bee with Master Of Reality in third.

It was a seventh Gold Cup triumph for Dettori, who was labelled a "superstar" after his double success on Wednesday.

"What an amazing horse he is. He is a horse for the big occasion and I love him dearly," said the Italian.

"I am only nervous because the people care so much about this horse. It's a wonderful story. Every time he runs he delivers."

Stradivarius is now on a seven-race winning streak, with his last defeat coming on Champions Day in 2017.

Dettori has the chance to win all six races on Thursday with rides still to come in the the Britannia Stakes and King George V Stakes.

More to follow.