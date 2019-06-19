Royal Ascot 2019: Crystal Ocean wins Prince of Wales’ Stakes

Crystal Ocean (black) wins the Prince of Wales' Stakes by a length-and-a-quarter from Magical (purple and white)

Crystal Ocean, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won feature race the Prince of Wales' Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot.

Crystal Ocean, priced at 3-1, finished ahead of 13-8 favourite Magical with Waldgeist third.

It is a first Group One win for the five-year old and an 80th Royal Ascot success for trainer Sir Michael Stoute

"He's a high-class horse. I'm delighted to have won a Group One with him now. He's a very admirable," said Stoute.

"I knew he stayed really well so I kicked early, I didn't hear anything coming and the rest is history," added Dettori, who rode his 62nd winner at Royal Ascot.

"He was still full of running and I thought it would take a good one to pass me."

It was a second victory of the day for Dettori who rode 18-1 shot Raffle Prize to success for trainer Mark Johnston in the opening race of the day - the Queen Mary Stakes.

The Wesley Ward-trained Kimari finished second by a head after being chased down by Raffle Prize close to home with 6-1 favourite Final Song third.

The second race of the day saw 6-1 Dashing Willoughby, ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained Andrew Balding, win the Queen's Vase by half a length ahead of Barbados with Nayef Road in third.

Balding revealed after the race that Dashing Willoughby was lame over the weekend and was very close missing the race.

"They have worked through the night to get it sorted. I'm proud of their achievement," said Balding.