Royal Ascot 2019: Blue Point wins the King's Stand Stakes for a second successive year

Blue Point (blue) won the King's Stand Stakes by a length and a quarter, with Battaash (blue and white) finishing second

The Charlie Appleby-trained Blue Point won the King's Stand Stakes for a second successive year on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

Just as in 2018, Blue Point finished ahead of Battaash, who had started as the 2-1 favourite.

Blue Point, priced at 5-2, was ridden by James Doyle and becomes only the 12th horse to win the race twice.

"He is one of the old warriors in the yard and it has been a great effort from everyone at home," said Appleby.

Doyle added: "It's a real team effort and I'm immensely satisfied that I didn't mess it up."

Soldier's Call, at 16-1, came third with Mabs Cross, priced at 6-1, finishing fourth.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 14-1 Lord Glitters, trained by David O'Meara and ridden by Daniel Tudhope, won the opening race of the meeting - the Queen Anne Stakes.

Laurens hit the front two furlongs out, but then faded and finished sixth as Lord Glitters won, narrowly ahead of Beat The Bank and One Master.

"Danny gave him a perfect ride from the word go," said O'Meara. "Watching the race, it was one of the easiest Royal Ascot runners we've ever had to watch because there was never a moment I thought he was in trouble."

The second race of the day saw 15-8 favourite Arizona, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, finish strongly to win the Coventry Stakes, beating Threat by half a length, with Guildsman a neck back in third.