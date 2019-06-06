Jeremy Noseda: Classic-winning trainer to retire

Noseda has trained at Shalfleet in Newmarket since 1998

Classic-winning trainer Jeremy Noseda has announced he is to retire.

The Briton, 55, won both the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Araafa and the St Leger at Doncaster with Sixties Icon in 2006.

He also had several high-profile Royal Ascot winners and success at the Breeders' Cup meeting in the USA.

"The time is right for me to walk away," said Noseda. "I will be leaving the sport with a smile on my face and with a lot of great memories."