Epsom Derby: Anthony Van Dyck wins showcase race for Aidan O'Brien

Anthony Van Dyck earnt his place in the Derby by winning the Lingfield Derby Trial in May

Investec Derby Venue: Epsom Date: Saturday 1 June Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online

Anthony Van Dyck has won the Epsom Derby, giving acclaimed trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-equalling seventh winner in the prestigious race.

Jockey Seamie Heffernan rode the 13-2 chance to victory on his 12th attempt, with Madhmoon in second and Japan in third.

O'Brien, 49, trained seven of the 13 runners in the mile-and-a-half race.

"It's incredible; I'm so privileged to be part of the team," the trainer told ITV Racing.

Broome finished fourth to give O'Brien three of the top four.

"There are so many people involved that I would like to thank," O'Brien said.

"These races are so competitive and so tough. I'm so privileged, delightful and grateful to the team."

"I knew he would be with me when I needed him," jockey Heffernan said, after his mount won it at the line having been pushed close deep into the final furlong.

"It was a big ask of him, but he's danced every dance. I'm happy."

"He can train all right!" Heffernan said of O'Brien.