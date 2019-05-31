Epsom: Defoe wins Coronation Cup from Kew Gardens

Defoe wins Coronation Cup at Epsom
Defoe won by half a length from Kew Gardens, with Salouen in third
Investec Oaks
Venue: Epsom Date: Friday, 31 May Time: 16:30 BST
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online

Defoe won the Coronation Cup at Epsom's Derby meeting for jockey Andrea Atzeni and trainer Roger Varian after outpacing favourite Kew Gardens.

The 11-1 winner gave his in-form Newmarket trainer another triumph after Postponed's victory three years ago.

St Leger winner Kew Gardens, under Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien, hit the front in the straight but Defoe passed him as the winning post neared.

O'Brien has the favourite for the Oaks - Pink Dogwood - at 16:30 BST.

