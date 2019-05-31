Epsom: Defoe wins Coronation Cup from Kew Gardens
-
- From the section Horse Racing
|Investec Oaks
|Venue: Epsom Date: Friday, 31 May Time: 16:30 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online
Defoe won the Coronation Cup at Epsom's Derby meeting for jockey Andrea Atzeni and trainer Roger Varian after outpacing favourite Kew Gardens.
The 11-1 winner gave his in-form Newmarket trainer another triumph after Postponed's victory three years ago.
St Leger winner Kew Gardens, under Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien, hit the front in the straight but Defoe passed him as the winning post neared.
O'Brien has the favourite for the Oaks - Pink Dogwood - at 16:30 BST.