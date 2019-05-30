Epsom Oaks: Robert Havlin retains the ride of Cheshire Oaks winner Mehdaayih

Robert Havlin rode Mehdaayih (right) to victory at Chester

Investec Oaks Venue: Epsom Date: Friday, 31 May Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online

Stamina will not be a problem for Cheshire Oaks winner Mehdaayih at Epsom on Friday, says jockey Robert Havlin.

Havlin, 45, retains his ride on the John Gosden-trained filly after victory in Chester last weekend.

The jockey, who has ridden her in four of her five starts, said: "I wasn't surprised to win, but I was surprised by how well she quickened up."

Frankie Dettori sticks with Gosden's filly Annapurna for the Oaks, after riding her to victory at Lingfield.

Aidan O'Brien's Pink Dogwood, ridden by Ryan Moore, was ante-post favourite for Friday's race.

But Havlin is confident Mehdaayih will "get on with things" at Epsom, as she did in Cheshire when she won by four and a half lengths.

"You wouldn't think stamina will be a problem the way she finished off her race on easy ground that day," Havlin added.

"She wears a hood in the paddock and can get on her toes but once she's under way she's very straightforward. Like Annapurna, she wants to get on with things.

"The pair of them are nimble, light-framed fillies and I don't expect Epsom will give either of them any issues."

Declared runners with draw positions and jockeys

1 Annapurna F Dettori

2 Blue Gardenia J Spencer

3 Delphinia S Heffernan

4 Fleeting W Lordan

5 Frankellina J Doyle

6 Lavender's Blue S De Sousa

7 Manuela De Vega H Bentley

8 Maqsad J Crowley

9 Mehdaayih R Havlin

10 Peach Tree D O'Brien

11 Pink Dogwood R Moore

12 Sh Boom T Queally

13 Tarnawa C Hayes

14 Tauteke A Atzeni