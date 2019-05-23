Brian Toomey: Jockey who 'died for six seconds' sets training target
A former jockey who was clinically dead for six seconds says he wants to "achieve the impossible again" by becoming a racehorse trainer.
Brian Toomey was given a 3% chance of surviving, spent 157 days in hospital and had a metal plate inserted in his skull after a fall six years ago.
He returned to riding in races before doctors ruled he could not carry on, and now he has a new aim.
"I want to sell a dream," the 30-year-old told BBC Sport.
"To be a trainer is my final goal in life."
Toomey suffered a heavy fall during a race at Perth in Scotland in July 2013 and was taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury. Two years later, he defied doubters by making a competitive return to the saddle but retired in June 2016.
The Irishman, now based in the Berkshire racing heartland of Lambourn, has opened up about the effects a serious brain injury had on his life and how he is determined to start afresh and confound expectations once again.
Toomey has told the BBC:
- His injuries were so serious that his family began planning his funeral
- The aftermath was "horrific" and he struggled with having his love of being a sportsman "taken away from him"
- He is now focused on a new chapter, has completed the modules needed to be a trainer and is determined to succeed
Asked how he felt in the months and years since the fall, Toomey said: "I'm stuck for words. It was horrific and the only thing that helped my recovery was to prove the doctors wrong and show I was mentally strong.
"I didn't take criticism very well. I held it against people that were trying to kill my dreams.
"People are unaware of how much a brain injury can change you. There are nearly a billion nerves and you don't really know which ones are damaged. I had to resit my driving test, your thought process is never the same."
Modest and witty, Toomey manages to carry a cheery air despite the trauma. He has been helped with his rehabilitation by the Injured Jockeys' Fund and psychologists.
He still rides out horses on a regular basis for Clive Cox, a leading Flat racing trainer, and believes his experiences will be beneficial to starting out as a trainer himself.
Now he is hoping that someone who has followed his astonishing comeback will back his venture or lend help in trying to find a yard that he can rent.
"It would mean the absolute world to me to train a winner. I was dead for six seconds - to do that would mean I had achieved the impossible again," said Toomey.
"My goal is to make a start, probably in Flat racing, and get the best out of every horse. I want to attract every kind of racehorse owner.
"For a long time, my story was a sob story. Now I'm networking as much as I can. I'm trying to sell myself - you need to know you have a purpose in life."