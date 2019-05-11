Lingfield Derby Trial: Anthony Van Dyck gives Aidan O'Brien a fifth win

Anthony Van Dyck has seen his odds cut for the Epsom Derby

Anthony Van Dyck has won the Lingfield Derby Trial to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a fifth win in the race.

Jockey Ryan Moore, on the 2-1 favourite, pulled clear of Pablo Escobarr to win by two and a quarter lengths, with Nate The Great in third.

His odds have now been cut from 12-1 into 8-1 for the Epsom Derby on 1 June.

O'Brien, who last won the race in 2015, also had wins at two Derby trials at Chester earlier this week with Sir Dragonet and Circus Maximus.

Earlier in the day, Anapurna with Frankie Dettori on board won the Oaks Trial.

The John Gosden-trained horse won by six lengths from Tauteke, with King Power in third.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

I was a bit surprised to see how high up the Derby reckoning Anthony Van Dyck is after what was a perfectly decent, but to my eye, not scintillating success. The runner-up is a horse that's probably 'on the up', but previously was second in a handicap race at Bath, albeit a valuable one.

The O'Brien effect has made AVD's odds shorter than they would be otherwise. On the other hand, Anapurna was impressive in the Oaks Trial. She's inexperienced, but learning all the time, and the further they went the better she looked.