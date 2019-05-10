Making Miracles wins Chester Cup for jockey Franny Norton

Making Miracles thrived in a mud-splattered Chester Cup

Making Miracles won the Chester Cup by six lengths after jockey Franny Norton sent the 16-1 shot clear at the home turn in gruelling rain-softened ground.

Norton, riding for Mark Johnston, came from a wide draw to race by the inside rail and finished comfortably clear of Who Dares Wins and Whiskey Sour.

It was a first victory in the contest for the trainer and 48-year-old-jockey, nicknamed the 'King of Chester'.

The win completed a 16-1 double for the pair after Aquarium triumphed earlier.

"I was drawn 16 and they said I couldn't win from there, but I had a good, willing partner. I was able to go at the fractions I wanted to go and then it was nice and easy," said Norton.

"It's beautiful as it was a race I wanted to win, so I'm happy. No, I'm not [going to do a Ruby Walsh and retire] - I've only just started!"

Jockey Jane Elliott also racked up two wins - for trainer Tom Dascombe - taking the opener on Sha La La La Lee (12-1) before landing the five-furlong sprint with 5-2 chance She Can Boogie.