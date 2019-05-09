Circus Maximus wins Dee Stakes at Chester for Aidan O'Brien but Kew Gardens beaten
- From the section Horse Racing
Circus Maximus won the Dee Stakes at Chester from Mohawk in a one-two for trainer Aidan O'Brien.
The 5-4 favourite, a son of prolific stallion Galileo, won by a length and a quarter under Ryan Moore, with Fox Chairman unlucky in third.
It was another triumph for O'Brien who claimed a Guineas double at Newmarket over the weekend and Tuesday's Chester Vase with Sir Dragonet.
O'Brien's St Leger winner Kew Gardens lost to Morando in the Ormonde Stakes.
Having started as the 4-5 favourite, Kew Gardens was beaten eight lengths by Morando. ridden by champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa for trainer Andrew Balding.