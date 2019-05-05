1,000 Guineas: Trainer Aidan O'Brien seals Classic double with Hermosa

Hermosa and Wayne Lordan (third from left in blue cap) dominated throughout

Trainer Aidan O'Brien won his second Classic in as many days with victory for Hermosa in the 1,000 Guineas.

Hermosa led throughout at Newmarket to win by a length a day after Magna Grecia won the 2,000 Guineas.

Roger Varian's previously unbeaten 7-2 favourite Qabala, ridden by 19-year-old David Egan, finished third.

Egan's father John was 12th on the 100-1 outsider Garrel Glen, while O'Brien's trainer and jockey sons, JP and Donnacha, were eighth with Iridessa.

It is the fourth time O'Brien has won both opening Classics of the season, and jockey Wayne Lordan celebrated a second win in the race in three years after Winter's success in 2017.

Hermosa was beaten into second at Newmarket last October, as Lordan rode Iridessa to victory in the Fillies' Mile for JP O'Brien's first Group One winner in Britain.

She was also beaten into second that same month by Godolphin's Royal Meeting over seven furlongs at Chantilly.

Running into the dip in watery sunshine on a cool day on the Rowley Mile, she was challenged by Lady Kaya and Angel's Hideaway but on meeting the rising ground, pulled away again.