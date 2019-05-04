2,000 Guineas: Magna Grecia wins Classic for Aidan O'Brien
Trainer Aidan O'Brien claimed his 10th 2,000 Guineas as Magna Grecia won the first Flat racing Classic of the season at Newmarket.
More to follow.
