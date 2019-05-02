Ruby Walsh: Jockey's retirement 'the end of an era' says Willie Mullins

Retiring jockey Ruby Walsh with trainer Willie Mullins after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup

Irish trainer Willie Mullins says the retirement of 12-time champion jockey Ruby Walsh, who rode for his stable, represents "the end of an era".

Walsh, 39, retired after riding joint favourite Kemboy to victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

"We were blessed to be here to see Ruby Walsh's riding career in its entirety," said County Carlow-based Mullins.

"We've seen some fantastic riders, all great in their own right, but Ruby is the daddy of them all, a huge talent."

Walsh rode over 2,500 winners during a 24-year career, including a total of 59 Cheltenham Festival successes, more than any other jockey. He also won the Grand National twice.

"He won for me right away as a 16-year-old at Leopardstown and immediately that day we struck up a relationship. He's been with me ever since and we've never had a cross word," explained Mullins.

"I have lots of other good jockeys but we know we can't replace him. A rider like that is once in a lifetime. We've been very fortunate he's been part of our set-up. We're thankful for that.

"He loves the buzz of a racing yard and he's so good in our yard as well. When we're making plans for the big festivals Ruby has all the form at the tips of his fingers.

"I hope we don't lose that. He's part of the furniture at our place and we hope he'll still be part of the furniture after he's retired."

Mullins revealed that Walsh's retirement on day two of the Punchestown Festival came as a total surprise.

"I learnt when he got off the horse and said to me 'I'm finished'.

"I called him back, shook his hand and said 'well done'. That's the first I knew about it.

"We don't talk about the 'r' word in our house, either horses or jockeys. You're racing all the time and you never talk about retirement."