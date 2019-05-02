Stayers Hurdle: Unowhatimeanharry wins race for second time at Punchestown Festival

Unowhatimeanharry regained the Stayers' Hurdle after winning in 2017

Unowhatimeanharry bounced back from a disappointing Cheltenham to win the Champion Stayers Hurdle for the second time at the Punchestown Festival.

The Harry Fry-trained 11-year-old (16-1) won the Grade One race by three lengths from Bacardys (8-1), with 9-4 favourite Bapaume third of 10 runners.

The winning horse is owned by JP McManus and was ridden by Mark Walsh.

"Eleven years of age and here he is winning a Grade One. I thought his winning days may be over," said Fry.

"This horse means a lot to us and Mark was brilliant on him today. We are just delighted to win another big one with him," he added.

Unowhatimeanharry, who won the same three-mile race in 2017, with Noel Fehily the jockey on that occasion, was just in front at the last and took advantage of Vision Des Flos' mistake there.

The horse had been largely out of form of late but forged clear to win again, with Vision Des Flos fading out of the places.

In the other Grade One race on day three of the festival the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Joi (3/1) won the two-mile Ryanair Novice Chase.

The 9-4 favourite Defi Du Seuil was second with Duc des Genievres (5/2) third.