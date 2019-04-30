Punchestown Festival: Un De Sceaux holds off Min to take victory in Champion Chase

Un De Sceaux held off pre-race favourite Min to win the Champion Chase at Punchestown for the second year in a row.

The 3-1 winner led from the outset and held off Min (4-7) as trainer Willie Mullins claimed a one-two finish.

Pat Fahy's Castlegrace Paddy (25-1) was a distant third.

Earlier on day one, Mullins' Klassical Dream followed up his Cheltenham Festival triumph with victory in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

Veteran 11-year-old Un De Sceaux becomes the seventh back-to-back winner of the meeting's feature race.

Following his dominant win in the JLT Melling Chase at Aintree, Min was heavily fancied to lead Mullins' three runners home however the eight-year-old, ridden by Ruby Walsh, could not get beyond his stablemate.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Gold Cup winner on Al Boum Photo last month, Un De Sceaux opened up a two-length lead with two fences to go before extending his advantage in the final stages.

Klassical Dream follows up Cheltenham triumph in Champion Novice Hurdle

Mullins, who has already added Gold Cup and Irish Grand National victories to his impressive CV this year, also took victory in the first Grade One race of the meeting as Ruby Walsh led Klassical Dream to a dominant victory.

After taking over the lead jumping the penultimate flight, the five-year-old eased clear in the straight for an easy five-and-a-half-length success.

After the victory Mullins suggested that Klassical Dream, winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, may step up to the Champion Hurdle next season.

