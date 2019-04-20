2,000 Guineas: Favourite Too Darn Hot ruled out by trainer John Gosden

Frankie Dettori and Too Darn Hot made it four wins out of four by winning the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October

The long-time 2,000 Guineas favourite Too Darn Hot has been ruled out of next month's Classic at Newmarket.

Trainer John Gosden hopes the colt, who won last year's Dewhurst Stakes, will next run in either York's Dante Stakes or the Irish Guineas.

Too Darn Hot, owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber, was ruled out of his intended return last Saturday in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury with a leg problem.

Ten Sovereigns is the new favourite at 11-4 for the 2,000 Guineas on 4 May.

Too Darn Hot was named Europe's top juvenile racehorse of 2018 after four wins from four starts.

"Although he's shown great improvement in the last nine days, Too Darn Hot will not be ready in time to run in the 2,000 Guineas," said Newmarket trainer Gosden.

Ten Sovereigns will bid to give Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien a 10th victory in the race.