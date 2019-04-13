Scottish Grand National: Takingrisks wins for trainer Nicky Richards

Winning jockey Sean Quinlan is enjoying by far the best season of his career

Takingrisks won the Scottish Grand National by three lengths at Ayr at odds of 25-1.

Jockey Sean Quinlan broke clear of Crosspark (10-1) and Cloth Cap (9-1), with Blue Flight (25-1) coming fourth in a tight bunch behind the winner.

Takingrisks is trained by Nicky Richards, whose father Gordon won the race in 1969 and again in 1990.

Favourite Vintage Clouds (5-1) was prominent throughout but fell away over the closing fences to come sixth.

Scottish-trained Big River struggled in the early phase of the four-mile race but finished strongly in fifth.

There were five non-runners owing to the drying ground, including Beware The Bear and Dingo Dollar.