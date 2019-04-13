Winx: Australian super horse wins record 33rd race in a row and then retires

From the section

Australian superhorse Winx won a record 33rd race in a row, ending her career with a third successive Queen Elizabeth stakes and retiring with a four-year unbeaten streak.

The world's top-rated turf horse sprinted home in front of 50,000 people at Royal Randwick in Sydney.

Winx, ridden by long-term jockey Hugh Bowman, has now won a record 25 Group 1 victories - the highest class of thoroughbred racing.

She will now be retired to stud.

More follows