Winx: Record-setting Australian racehorse set to retire

Winx
Winx, is running at 6:05 BST at Randwick on Saturday

Australian racehorse Winx is aiming for one final record-setting win before retiring on Saturday.

Victory at Royal Randwick in Sydney would be the horse's 33rd consecutive win and a third successive Queen Elizabeth stakes.

Winx's career also includes a world record 24 Group One race wins - the highest level of thoroughbred racing.

"Win, lose or draw, I'm so proud of this beautiful horse," co-owner Debbie Kepitis said.

"We had to make the arduous decision of when to pull the pin on her career as a race horse, but she's got a career as a mum."

Her bloodline may result in her foals fetching up to more than £550,000 each - earlier this week the mare's niece sold for £410,000.

In the saddle on Saturday and hoping to add to Winx's tally will be her long-term jockey Hugh Bowman.

"I'm sure she'll perform at the level we've become accustomed to seeing from her. I don't think that deeply into it. As long as we win I don't care how far we win by," he said.

"It's been an amazing ride for a lot of people," trainer Chris Waller said.

