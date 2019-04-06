Grand National 2019: Full result, finishers and fallers - where did your horse finish?
-
- From the section Horse Racing
Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, won the 2019 Grand National at Aintree for the second successive year.
Magic Of Light (66-1) finished three lengths behind in second, Ruby Walsh finished third on Rathvinden (8-1) with Walk in the Mill (25-1) fourth.
Thirty-eight of the 40 runners returned safely but Up For Review suffered a fatal injury, the first in the race since 2012.
This is the full result.
Place, horse, jockey, odds
1. Tiger Roll (Davy Russell) 4-1 Fav
2. Magic Of Light (Paddy Kennedy) 66-1
3. Rathvinden (Ruby Walsh) 8-1
4. Walk In The Mill (James Best) 25-1
5. Anibale Fly (Mark Walsh) 10-1
6. One For Arthur (Derek Fox) 25-1
7. Regal Encore (Jonathan Burke) 66-1
8. Singlefarmpayment (Paddy Brennan) 50-1
9. Outlander (James Bowen) 66-1
10. Valseur Lido (Rachael Blackmore) 66-1
11. Livelovelaugh (David Mullins) 25-1
12. A Toi Phil (Denis O'Regan) 50-1
13. Bless The Wings (Robert Dunne) 50-1
14. Ultragold (Tom O'Brien) 50-1
15. Vieux Lion Rouge (Tom Scudamore) 50-1
16. Captain Redbeard (Sam Coltherd) 66-1
17. Folsom Blue (L P Dempsey) 66-1
18. Valtor (Daryl Jacob) 66-1
19. Don Poli (Patrick Mullins) 66-1
Non-finishers:
29th fence
Mala Beach - pulled up
Tea For Two - pulled up
Joe Farrell - pulled up
Go Conquer - pulled up
Dounikos - pulled up
28th fence
Just A Par - pulled up
Warriors Tale - pulled up
Noble Endeavour - pulled up
Ramses Des Teille - pulled up
27th fence
Pleasant Company - unseated rider
Lake View Lad - pulled up
26th fence
Ballyoptic - fell
25th fence
Step Back - pulled up
21st fence
Minella Rocca - pulled up
19th fence
Jury Duty - fell
General Principle - fell
Rock The Kasbah - fell
Blow By Blow - pulled up
11th fence
Monbeg Notorious - pulled up
First fence
Up For Review - brought down
Vintage Clouds - fell