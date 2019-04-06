Grand National 2019: Full result, finishers and fallers - where did your horse finish?

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen to the moment Tiger Roll wins the Grand National for a second time

Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, won the 2019 Grand National at Aintree for the second successive year.

Magic Of Light (66-1) finished three lengths behind in second, Ruby Walsh finished third on Rathvinden (8-1) with Walk in the Mill (25-1) fourth.

Thirty-eight of the 40 runners returned safely but Up For Review suffered a fatal injury, the first in the race since 2012.

This is the full result.

Place, horse, jockey, odds

1. Tiger Roll (Davy Russell) 4-1 Fav

2. Magic Of Light (Paddy Kennedy) 66-1

3. Rathvinden (Ruby Walsh) 8-1

4. Walk In The Mill (James Best) 25-1

5. Anibale Fly (Mark Walsh) 10-1

6. One For Arthur (Derek Fox) 25-1

7. Regal Encore (Jonathan Burke) 66-1

8. Singlefarmpayment (Paddy Brennan) 50-1

9. Outlander (James Bowen) 66-1

10. Valseur Lido (Rachael Blackmore) 66-1

11. Livelovelaugh (David Mullins) 25-1

12. A Toi Phil (Denis O'Regan) 50-1

13. Bless The Wings (Robert Dunne) 50-1

14. Ultragold (Tom O'Brien) 50-1

15. Vieux Lion Rouge (Tom Scudamore) 50-1

16. Captain Redbeard (Sam Coltherd) 66-1

17. Folsom Blue (L P Dempsey) 66-1

18. Valtor (Daryl Jacob) 66-1

19. Don Poli (Patrick Mullins) 66-1

Non-finishers:

29th fence

Mala Beach - pulled up

Tea For Two - pulled up

Joe Farrell - pulled up

Go Conquer - pulled up

Dounikos - pulled up

28th fence

Just A Par - pulled up

Warriors Tale - pulled up

Noble Endeavour - pulled up

Ramses Des Teille - pulled up

27th fence

Pleasant Company - unseated rider

Lake View Lad - pulled up

26th fence

Ballyoptic - fell

25th fence

Step Back - pulled up

21st fence

Minella Rocca - pulled up

19th fence

Jury Duty - fell

General Principle - fell

Rock The Kasbah - fell

Blow By Blow - pulled up

11th fence

Monbeg Notorious - pulled up

First fence

Up For Review - brought down

Vintage Clouds - fell