Grand National: Tiger Roll becomes first back-to-back winner since Red Rum

Tiger Roll matches Red Rum's back-to-back wins in 1973-74

Tiger Roll won a thrilling 2019 Grand National to become the first horse since Red Rum 45 years ago to win the Aintree race back-to-back.

The 4-1 favourite, ridden by Davy Russell, was level with Magic of Light (66-1) going over the last fence, but pulled clear to repeat last year's win.

Ruby Walsh finished third on Rathvinden (8-1) with Walk in the Mill (25-1) fourth.

Russell, who also rode Tiger Roll last year, said: "I can't believe it."

The 39-year-old added: "At my age now to win two Grand Nationals - wow.

"Gordon [Elliott, trainer] has been so good to me over my career. What can I say?"

Tiger Roll was the overwhelming favourite before the race but his chances were played down by owner and Ryanair tycoon Michael O'Leary.

The smallest horse in the field did not feature at the front for the opening two thirds of the race, but timed his charge perfectly in the closing stages.

After taking the last, the nine-year-old horse cruised clear to win by three lengths.

