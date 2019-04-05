Grand National 2019: Min claims emphatic Aintree victory

Min left his rivals in the distance en route to a comprehensive victory

Min gained revenge for his 2018 defeat with a 20-length win over Politologue in the JLT Melling Chase at Aintree.

The eight-year-old, who went off a 2-1 favourite, romped clear of his rivals in what trainer Willie Mullins called "a career-best performance".

Politologue, who beat Min by a neck in last year's staging, was second, with Waiting Patiently third.

Earlier Lostintranslation won the Mildway Novices' Chase for trainer Colin Tizzard.

Min's victory, which came after a below-par run at Cheltenham's Champion Chase, was a boost for owner Rich Ricci, who saw Faugheen pulled out of Thursday's Aintree Hurdle with an irregular heartbeat.

"I didn't think he jumped as well at Cheltenham as he could but he attacked the hurdles today and was a lot happier," said winning jockey Ruby Walsh.

"He was doing plenty and was lively in my hands, but that is him.

"He is a very honest horse. That was a very, very good performance."