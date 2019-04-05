One For Arthur: The Welsh-backed, Irish-ridden, Scottish-trained Grand National entry

Lucinda Russell has been the winning trainer of 34 races so far this racing season

A Wales physio, Irish jockey and Scottish-trained horse walk into Aintree Racecourse, stop me if you have heard this one before.

The 2017 Grand National winner, One For Arthur, will be calling on all three Celtic nations on Saturday as he bids to win the race for a second time.

Irish jockey Derek Fox, who rode One For Arthur to his first National success two years ago, had an operation for a slipped disc in November 2018 but has made a quick comeback thanks, in part, to a Welsh Rugby Union physio.

Prav Mathem, a former British and Irish Lions physio, works as the medical manager for the WRU and has been part-responsible for Fox's rehabilitation since his operation.

Mathem's work with Fox has seen the jockey return to near peak-fitness in perfect time to mount One For Arthur on Saturday.

"If Derek and One For Arthur win on Saturday the Welsh Rugby Union are definitely part of that win." said Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell told BBC Wales.

"I'm an avid Welsh rugby supporter now,"

Russell explained that it was through her partner, eight-time Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore, that they first got in touch with the WRU.

"Although I'm born and bred in Scotland, Peter is very good friends with the Welsh rugby management so whenever Wales play Scotland at Murrayfield we go out for drinks with them beforehand," said Russell.

"I was discussing with them that we had a bit of a problem with our jockey Derek Fox following his back operation, and I told them even though it was healing fast he was still in pain.

"Very kindly Prav said he would have a look at him and treat him to see how he was.

"Before the Wales v Scotland match Derek showed up at his hotel and he looked him over, treated him and told him how to prepare for the Grand National."

'The worst possible preparation'

Derek Fox and One For Arthur just edged out Jamie Codd riding Cause Of Causes to win the 2017 Grand National

At odds of around 20/1, One For Arthur is not being considered as one of the favourites for this year's renewal, with most punters focusing on last year's winner Tiger Roll.

And there is good reason for the higher odds, as One For Arthur's preparation for the 2019 Grand National have been far from ideal.

"It has been two years since he won in 2017 and we have always wanted to come back but we have had the worst possible preparation," admitted Russell.

"The horse injured himself then we had two races where he unseated his jockey but suddenly in the last 10 days he seems to have come back to himself.

"We have to let him relax over the next couple days and get him primed for the race on Saturday,

"There is a lot of luck involved but we are pretty confident we have got the horse back to the right physical shape and I think he is a big price considering he has won the race before."