Grand National meeting: Kemboy and Supasundae win at Aintree

Robbie Power goes clear on Supasundae at Aintree

Supasundae beat two-time Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air for a surprise win in the Aintree Hurdle on day one of the Grand National meeting.

Buveur D'Air, a faller at Cheltenham last month, never looked at his best and could not peg back the 15-2 chance, trained by Jessica Harrington.

Melon, trained by Willie Mullins, fell three out while Faugheen was pulled up early on by jockey Ruby Walsh.

Walsh and Mullins had earlier combined to take the Betway Bowl with Kemboy.

The seven-year-old, sent off the 9-4 favourite, led from start to finish and put behind his Cheltenham Gold Cup performance where he unseated his rider at the first fence.

Kemboy is now rated about 8-1 second favourite for next year's Gold Cup behind stablemate Al Boum Photo (6-1) who gave Mullins his first victory in the race last month.

King George winner Clan Des Obeaux was second, ahead of Balko Des Flos.

In the opening race, trainer Amy Murphy claimed her first Grade One success as Kalashnikov beat 6-4 favourite La Bague Au Roi in the Devenish Manifesto Novices' Chase.

The six-year-old held off Richard Johnson's efforts on the favourite to win by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

Murphy said the Ryanair Chase at the 2020 Festival was the aim for Kalashnikov next season.

In the juvenile hurdle, Nico de Boinville scored again on Pentland Hills to follow their Triumph Hurdle victory at Cheltenham.